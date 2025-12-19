Bank of Russia asking court to consider its lawsuit against Euroclear behind closed doors

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has filed a request with the Moscow Arbitration Court to consider the case against the Belgian depository Euroclear in a closed format, a source in the court’s press service told TASS.

"The Central Bank of Russia has filed a motion to have the case heard in a closed court session, with further action left to the judge's discretion," the press service said.

On December 12, the Moscow Arbitration Court received a notice of claim from the Bank of Russia against Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V worth 18.2 trillion rubles ($228.4 bln). The amount of damages consists of the regulator's blocked funds, the value of the blocked securities, and lost profits.

The regulator is also considering the possibility of protecting its interests in international courts and arbitration proceedings, with subsequent enforcement of such rulings in UN member states.

The EU and G7 countries have frozen approximately 300 bln euros in Russian assets. Some 185 bln euros is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. The European Commission is seeking EU countries' consent to the use of Russian assets for Ukraine.