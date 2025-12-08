India buys oil guided by market, needs of its population — MFA

NEW DELHI, December 8. /TASS/. India buys energy resources based on its national interests and the situation on the global oil market, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a briefing when asked whether the government of the republic intends to suspend oil imports from Russia.

"We consistently adhere to the policy we've made clear on numerous occasions. Energy supplies depend on global market dynamics, as well as the need to provide affordable energy to 1.4 billion people," he said.

Private Indian companies make decisions on oil supplies based on commercial offers, which also depend on the dynamics of the global oil market, the diplomat added.

India became one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian oil after the Ukrainian conflict began in 2022. Such imports from Russia currently account for more than one third of foreign oil supplies to the South Asian republic. On August 6, the US imposed additional 25% tariffs on India for its purchase of oil and petroleum products from Russia. At the end of August, US tariffs on import of Indian goods and services were increased to 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry called those actions unfair.