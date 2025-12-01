Russia could become one of world's top five pork exporters by year-end — federal center

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of pig products are expected to reach 380,000-390,000 tons by the end of 2025, which will place Russia among the world’s top five exporting countries, the Agroexport federal center told TASS.

"Currently, the top five global exporters are the United States, the EU, Brazil, Canada, and Chile. The National Union of Pig Breeders expects total Russian pork exports to reach approximately 380,000-390,000 tons, which would enable Russia to surpass Chile and become one of top five exporting countries," the federal center said.

According to estimates by the National Union of Pig Breeders, Russia exported more than 324,000 tons of pig products in the first ten months of 2025, Agroexport added.

The largest five importers of Russian pork products in physical terms include Belarus (supplies increased by 33% during this period), Vietnam (growth by 13%), China (growth by 84%), Armenia (growth by 14%), and Kazakhstan (growth by 69%).