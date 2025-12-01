Over two million Chinese tourists to visit Russia next year — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects that more than two million Chinese tourists will visit Russia next year, considering the cancellation of visas, department director at the ministry Nikita Kondratyev told TASS.

"We expect that more than two million Chinese tourists will visit Russia as early as in the next year, considering the cancellation of visas," the official said.

China takes the lead among non-CIS countries in terms of the number of tourist trips to Russia, Kondratyev said. In 2024, 1.3 mln tourists from China visited Russia, including 300,000 with the use of e-visas and one million within the framework of the mechanism of visa-free group tours.

Russia aims to reach the figure of 5.5 mln tourist from China by 2030.