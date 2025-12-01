Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX Index slipped by 0.03% to 2,675.65 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.03% to 1,077.47 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 3.1 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.952 rubles.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to the positive territory reaching 2,678.21 points (+0.07%) and 1,078.5 points (+0.07%). Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 2.85 kopecks at 10.949 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.31% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,684.67 points.