Russia’s manufacturing PMI index up to 48.3 points in November

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 48.3 points in November 2025 from 48 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

"The latest data signaled a sixth consecutive monthly decline in the health of the sector, albeit the slowest in three months. Although the headline figure rose slightly, underlying data indicated a steeper fall in output levels during November," the report said.

The decrease in production was sharp and the quickest since April 2022, with firms linking the drop to lower new orders and supply chain delays, the agency added. Although new sales continued to decrease, the pace of contraction slowed from October and was the weakest in the current six-month sequence of decline. Nonetheless, the downturn was often attributed to subdued demand conditions

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.