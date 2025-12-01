Fortunes of richest Russians up by over $18 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen have increased by $18.1 bln since the beginning of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated on the basis of the cost of companies’ shares among other things.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since January 1, 2025, shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest Alisher Usmanov has earned $5.32 bln bringing his fortune to $18.5 bln, while the fortune of the founder of Ural Mining & Metallurgical Company Iskandar Makhmudov has increased by $4.43 bln to $7.56 bln.

The co-founder of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov has earned $2.44 bln since the beginning of the year, which brings his fortune to $13.4 bln, while the fortune of the founder of Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries Tatyana Kim has increased by $654 mln to $8.03 bln.

Chairman of the board of directors of NLMK Vladimir Lisin nursed the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune losing $3.07 bln to $22.8 bln.

Since March 2012, the agency has been publishing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.