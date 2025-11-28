Russia may export 75,000-80,000 tons of pork to China in 2025

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia may export 75,000-80,000 metric tons of pork to China in 2025, General Director of the National Union of Swine Breeders told reporters.

"Deliveries were made last year only during the second six months. Nevertheless, about 40,000 tons were sold last year. There is no sense to talk about incremental growth in percent this year because the bases cannot be compared. We think we will sell about 75,000-80,000 tons," Yury Kovalev said.

The main problem is the small number of companies qualified by the Chinese competent authority, he noted. Kovalev expects their pool will be increased next year.

In September 2023, China canceled African Swine Fever restrictions effective against Russia since 2008. A protocol on inspection, quarantine and veterinary requirements to pork exported from Russia to China was signed in December 2023. In late February 2024, the Chinese competent authority qualified three Russian companies for pork shipments to China.