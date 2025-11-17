{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia to showcase 900 pieces of armament at Dubai Airshow 2025

Russia will put on display the full-scale versions of over 30 most in-demand pieces, setting an all-time record for foreign exhibitions

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Russia will showcase about 900 pieces of armament at the Dubai Airshow 2025, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates on November 17-21.

In particular, Russia will put on display the full-scale versions of over 30 most in-demand pieces, setting an all-time record for foreign exhibitions.

This year, Russia’s pavilion will cover over 5,000 square meters. The country’s largest defense companies will take part in the event, including the United Aircraft Corporation and the United Engine Corporation (both part of the Rostec state corporation), as well as the Special Technology Center, the Unmanned Systems group, and the Almaz-Antey concern.

Top managers of Russia’s space and rocket industry, including Roscosmos State Space Corporation chief Dmitry Bakanov, will hold meetings with partners on the sidelines of the airshow.

Dubai Airshow is one of the leading international air shows that shapes the trends for the aerospace and defense industries. Alexander Mikheyev, head of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said earlier that in Dubai, the country would showcase highly intelligent systems capable of dramatically improving the defense capabilities of partner states, and would also demonstrate its key achievements in aviation, space technology, and air defenses.

In addition, Russia’s delegation will hold talks on exports and technology cooperation with military delegations from the Middle East, North Africa, and other parts of the world.

Aviation novelties

The upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft will be one of the highlights of the Russian display. According to Rostec, the aircraft arrived in Dubai on November 14.

The Yak-130M aircraft, produced by the United Aircraft Corporation, features a new aviation weapons system and airborne equipment. It is designed for the training of pilots of fourth-and fifth-generation fighters, as well as for strike and fighter missions as a light combat aircraft, Rostec said.

Besides, Russia will also showcase the import-substituted version of the Russian Helicopters company’s Ansat-M helicopter, equipped with the VK-650V engines produced by the United Engine Corporation.

Russian drones

The upgraded Lancet-E (ZALA) reconnaissance and attack system is expected to draw much attention at the air show, as well as a new high-speed reconnaissance drone in the Supercam range, produced by the Unmanned Systems group.

In addition, Russia will for the first time demonstrate the new Supercam S350 flagship unmanned system. These systems, which are widely used by Russian forces in the course of the special military operation, have proved to be effective, reliable and easy-to-use. According to the Unmanned Systems group, the dual-use system can also be used in the oil and gas industry, construction, geodesy, cartography, the energy sector, and other fields.

Russia’s display will for the first time include a model of the export version of the Forpost-RE unmanned aerial vehicle, created on the basis of the Forpost combat and reconnaissance drone, which has shown high efficiency in combat in Syria and during the special military operation.

Another premiere will be the civilian version of the Lighting fixed-wing FPV drones involved in the special military operation. These drones can be used for the training of drone operators, rapid reconnaissance and monitoring missions, search and rescue operations, and cargo deliveries.

Aerial equipment

Russia’s advanced aerial equipment, including the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet and the Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter, will also be on display at the Dubai air show.

The Su-57E jet will perform aerobatics. Rostec pointed out that the aircraft is the world’s only fifth-generation fighter jet that has proven its effectiveness in large-scale combat operations. It is capable of using a wide range of high-precision guide weapons and has low visibility to radar equipment.

Furthermore, the upgraded IL-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft will be put on static display.

Ground equipment

Russia will also showcase ground equipment at the Dubai Air Show 2025. Almaz-Antey Deputy Director General Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told TASS that the concern would present earlier demonstrated air defense equipment in a new light.

According to the Almaz-Antey press service, the weapons that the concern will showcase include long-range S-400 Triumph missile systems, designed to hit the existing and future air attack weapons. In particular, the S-400 system is capable of destroying jamming aircraft, airborne early warning and control aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, including those that are part of reconnaissance-strike systems, stealth aircraft, and other air attack weapons amid intense electronic countermeasures.

In addition, the concern will demonstrate Tor-E2 and Tor-M2K short-range missile launchers and the autonomous combat modules of the Tor-M2KM missile system. Besides, Almaz-Antey will showcase the Taifun-PVO(E) combat vehicle for anti-aircraft gunners, created on the basis of the Kamaz-4386 armored vehicle and designed to provide cover against air attack weapons in all types of combat and on the march.

Space technology

Roscosmos plans to demonstrate models of its exciting and advanced rocket and space equipment, spacecraft, and satellites. In particular, the Glavkosmos company will demonstrate the Sokol-KV-2 spacesuit, and the Arsenal design bureau plans to showcase an orbital complex model for the delivery of scientific equipment to the Moon and the planets of the Solar System.

The Energia Rocket and Space Corporation will put on display the models of its advanced remote-Earth sensing systems and the Russian orbital station, while the Energomash engine producer will showcase the RD-180 and RD-181 liquid-fueled rocket engines, along with the world’s most powerful RD-171MV liquid-fueled engine.

