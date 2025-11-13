Share of non-residents in Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds rises to 28.3% in Q3 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The share of non-resident investors in Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds reached 28.3% in the Q3 of 2025, according to information published on the Bank of Russia’s website.

At the end of the Q2 of 2025, the share stood at 28%.

The total nominal volume of Russian Eurobonds held by non-residents increased by $0.065 bln in Q3, reaching $9.313 bln.

For comparison, at the end of the Q3 of 2024, non-residents accounted for 44% of Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds investments, and their holdings amounted to $14.399 bln.