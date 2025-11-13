Car ownership period growing in Russia — statistics

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The ownership period for cars in Russia is growing, Avtostat analytical agency said, citing its executive director Sergey Udalov.

"While 15% of cars had their owners changed in 3-7 years in 2019, then now, according to data for nine months of 2025, only 9% of owners changed their cars at the age of 3-7," Udalov said.

The increase of the car ownership period is a bad trend for the market and for the car insurance segment, he noted.

Other characteristic market trends at present are the increase in the share of new cars under loans, the drop in vehicle stocks accumulated in 2024, and the decline of the share of Chinese automakers, Udalov added.