Over 460,000 fraudulent transactions carried out in Russia in Q3

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The number of successful fraudulent transactions involving money transfers in Russia surged sharply in the third quarter of 2025. Criminals carried out 460,100 thefts, a figure that exceeds the average level by 51%, the Bank of Russia reported in its review.

"In Q3, fraudsters succeeded in executing 460,100 fraudulent transactions, which is 51% higher compared to the average over the past four quarters," the regulator noted.

At the same time, the total amount stolen remained nearly unchanged at 8.2 bln rubles ($101.61 mln). Overall, banks repelled 28.5 mln attempts to carry out fraudulent operations between July and September.

The regulator attributed the rise in customer reports to the early adoption by major banks of a special anti-fraud alert service integrated into mobile applications. As of October, the presence of such functionality has become mandatory.

The Bank of Russia also reported that from July through September, it blocked 17,300 phone numbers used by fraudsters and 7,800 online resources under their control.