US crude oil inventories rise by 6.4 mln barrels over week

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. US commercial crude oil inventories increased by 6.4 mln barrels over the week, reaching 427.6 mln barrels as of November 7, 2025, the US Department of Energy reported.

The department clarified that the current level of inventories is 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

As of 8:00 p.m. Moscow time, January 2026 Brent crude futures on the ICE exchange in London were up 0.81% at $63.22 per barrel, while December WTI futures rose 0.77% to $58.94 per barrel.