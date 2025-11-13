VTB expects silver price hike by 22% — analyst

KRASNODAR, November 13. /TASS/. Silver prices are forecast to grow by 22% to $66 per Troy ounce amid the high demand during alternative energy sector development, Investment Strategist of VTB My Investments Alexey Kornilov said during the Russia Calling! VTB Investment Forum in Krasnodar.

"Silver is a more industrial metal than gold. Growth of silver demand influences its value. We are in the cycle of the industrial growth of the silver demand. This is associated in the first instance with the alternative energy sector, the so-called renewable energy sources. Silver is now traded at $54 per ounce. Our analysts believe the silver target price is at the level of $66 [per ounce]," Kornilov said.

Silver volatility is higher than gold indicators and its price already gained 10% over the last month, he noted.

China is active in using silver during renewable energy sources development. The country continues developing and building up its potential in this sphere, which generates main demand for silver. "Industrial attractiveness makes this metal a rather good investment instrument at the horizon of the next couple of years," the expert added.

