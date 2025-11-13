Rosatom discusses variants of AI use as safe 'nuclear assistant'

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Rosatom is discussing options of using artificial intelligence (AI) as a safe assistant in the nuclear power industry, CEO of Tsifrum, a Rosatom company, Igor Skobelev said at the Digital Solutions forum in Moscow.

"We are proactively working now with IAEA, with the international community and within the framework of Russian regulators in order to work out approaches to using artificial intelligence as an assistant, including in the nuclear power sector," Skobelev said. "We use the groundwork of other sectors and work on the safety with the international community," he noted. The state corporation already has first examples of such AI support system at the Novovoronezhskaya nuclear power plant, the chief executive said.

"Standards of safe use of AI in the nuclear power industry are being worked out at present. Discussions are being held within the framework of IAEA and with global technology giants proactively involved in the global nuclear agenda," he added.