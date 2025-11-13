Russian equities market ends session with gains across major indices

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. At the close of Thursday’s main trading session, the MOEX index rose 0.28% to 2,543.36 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index increased 1.13% to 994.05 points. The yuan weakened slightly to 11.35 rubles.

"The MOEX index did not show a clear trend today, lingering in the lower part of the 2,500-2,600 range. Inflation in Russia continued to decline, with the annual rate falling to 7.7%. Overall, market conditions were relatively unfavorable: the ruble strengthened, and oil prices fell amid OPEC forecasts of a surplus in global crude supply," equity market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Equities market

By the end of the session, the biggest gainers were shares of Seligdar (+2.23%), Polyus (+1.74%), Novatek (+1.34%), and Acron (+1.18%). "The top performers on the equity market were shares of gold miner Seligdar, most likely supported by rising gold prices," senior analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova said.

The biggest decliners were Rostelecom (-2.68%), Inarctica (-1.64%), and MMK (-1.52%). According to Milchakova, Rostelecom shares led the downturn following the release of its financial results for the first nine months of 2025.

Forecast for November 14

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index will trade in the 2,500-2,600 range on November 14. Its outlook for exchange rates is 80-83 rubles per US dollar and 11.2-11.5 rubles per yuan.

Freedom Finance Global expects similar dynamics, projecting that the MOEX index will fluctuate within the 2,500-2,600 range on Friday. Its forecast for Monday sets the dollar at 79-81 rubles, the euro at 92-94 rubles, and the yuan at 11.1-11.5 rubles.