Russian companies may take part in renewables, hydropower projects in Malaysia

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Malaysia in the energy sphere can be expanded by projects in the sphere of renewable energy sources and the potential to do so is in place, the Russian Ministry of Energy said after the fourth meeting of the Russian-Malaysian intergovernmental commission.

Russian companies are open to cooperation with public and private companies of Malaysia as regards offshore and onshore exploration, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin stressed. Cooperation in the sphere of standardization and conformity assessment of oil and gas equipment was also indicated as promising.

"Opportunities of cooperation in the electric power sphere, including the sphere of renewable energy sources, are being considered. Russian companies may take part in renovation and upgrade projects of hydropower plants in Malaysia," the ministry said.

The parties also discussed mechanisms of coordination of bilateral cooperation and development of innovative, research and technical, and educational interaction.