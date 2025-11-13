Israel seeks to conclude 20-year military aid agreement with US — media

NEW YORK, November 13. /TASS/. Israel is seeking to conclude a new 20-year military aid agreement with the United States, incorporating provisions related to the "America First" political doctrine in order to secure the support of the US administration, Axios reported, citing officials from both countries.

According to the outlet, Israel will likely request an annual allocation of at least $4 billion, as in the current agreement, which expires in 2028. However, reaching a new deal will now be more difficult due to growing dissatisfaction with Israel, including within the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement.

Israeli officials are concerned that negotiations on a new agreement "will be more difficult after the Trump administration's broad cuts to foreign aid," the report says.

Talks on a new memorandum of understanding on security were postponed for some time due to the war in Gaza, but according to two Israeli and one US official, discussions have resumed in recent weeks. The Israeli side has put forward two proposals for modifying the new agreement. First, Israel hopes to extend the duration of the agreement from 10 to 20 years. Second, Israeli officials have proposed allocating part of the funds to joint US-Israeli research and development rather than direct military aid. This could include defense technologies, artificial intelligence in the defense industry, and the Golden Dome missile defense project, according to an Israeli official.

"We want to change the way we handled past agreements and put more emphasis on US-Israel cooperation. The Americans like this idea," one Israeli official said.

The White House declined to comment, Axios noted.