Shoigu holds talks on military-technical cooperation in Oman

MUSCAT, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, leading an interagency delegation to Oman, told TASS that the visit included discussions on military-technical cooperation.

"We addressed a broad spectrum of issues, spanning finance, banking, space, and peaceful nuclear energy. Military cooperation was, of course, also on the agenda," Shoigu stated.

The Russian Security Council secretary noted that the delegation to Oman was "quite substantial, comprising representatives from nearly all agencies responsible for security matters." Shoigu emphasized that a large team of specialists conducted targeted work in their respective fields. "This includes the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, banks, as well as matters of economics, financial security, and monitoring," he elaborated. Shoigu added that these efforts represent a natural continuation and a practical implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of Oman’s Sultan Haithambin Tariq Al Said to Russia this past April.

Shoigu also indicated that the talks in Oman addressed regional developments and challenges, with the situation in the Gaza Strip also among the topics discussed.

The Russian interagency delegation arrived in Oman on November 11. It brought together senior representatives from the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosfinmonitoring (the financial watchdog), the Russian Guard, Russia’s major arms trader Rosoboronexport, Russia's state-run space corporation Roscosmos, and Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, along with other relevant bodies. Prior to the Oman visit, the delegation was in Cairo, where Shoigu met with Egypt's senior leadership, including President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.