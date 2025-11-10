Startup at third unit of Kudankulam plant to begin next year — Rosatom

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The startup activities at the third unit of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in India will start next year, CEO of Rosatom corporation Alexey Likhachev said on the air with Rossiya-24 television.

"Implementation of four more power generating units, the third, the fourth, the fifth and the six ones is at the active stage. Almost all Russian equipment was delivered to the third power generating unit. We will begin the startup next year. This will be a great festival - introduction of a new million kilowatt generating unit. This is very inspiring for the Indian side, for us and for our builders," Likhachev said.

Third countries that "demonstrated disloyalty to their commitments" in the course of execution of this project were successfully replaced by friendly countries, Likhachev noted. "Therefore, challenges, on the contrary, make us stronger and our cooperation more efficient," the chief executive stressed.