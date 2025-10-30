Russia needs more active protection of domestic market — Severstal Board Chairman

St. PETERSBURG, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian business will have to think seriously about the "more active and aggressive" protection of the domestic market in conditions of deviations from market rules, Board Chairman and major shareholder of Severstal Alexey Mordashov said at the plenary session of the International Forum-Exhibition Russian Industrialist.

"We see there are many deviations from the game under the marker rules, and we will have to think seriously about the domestic market protection in such conditions," Mordashov said.

He noted the proactive work of Ministries of Industry and Economic Development in this area. "Let us hope that the measures of trade protection proactively considered now will be implemented more actively, more, I would say, aggressively," Mordashov noted.

The case of foreign companies’ departure from Russia showed that to rely only on "foreign investors is very dangerous" and the need exists in view of that to strengthen protectionist measures for domestic producers, he added.

