Russian companies already making competitive robots — Ministry of Industry

St. PETERSBURG, October 30. /TASS/. Russian companies are already making competitive robotic products, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Ivanov said at the plenary session of the International Forum-Exhibition Russian Industrialist.

"Concerning industrial robotics, as you know, the president also set an ambitious task that we join ranks of 25 countries - leaders by the industrial robotization level by 2030. We have companies, by the way, that already make competitive products. We will also work here on expanding the demand and scaling up our production," Ivanov said.

The output of Russian industrial robots may be over 700 as of the end of this year, Minister Anton Alikhanov said earlier.

TASS is the general information partner of the forum.