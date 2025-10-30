EU sanitary ware producers do not consider ban on exports to Russia funny — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russians treated the ban on exports of lavatory pans and bidets from the European Union to Russia with a humorous undertone, while foreign sanitary ware producers sustain losses, Special Envoy of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"EU apparently thinks will need more toilets going forward and bans toilet exports to Russia. EU toilet companies suffer losses, EU bureaucrats rejoice. Italian Entrepreneur Association: Although this is funny for the Russians - the toilet ban is funny, but for us it isn’t funny," Dmitriev wrote on the X.

The European Union banned supplies of lavatory pans, bidets, flushing cisterns and other sanitary ware as part of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions. Dozens of categories of products were included into the latest package of restrictions, including lichen, moss and plenty of other items.