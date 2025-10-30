Rostelecom sells its information security solutions in Africa, Southeast Asia

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Rostelecom is selling its own solutions for information security in markets of Southeast Asia and Africa, CEO of the Russian telecom company Mikhail Oseevsky said.

The company is the technology leader in the sphere of comprehensive information security solutions, the chief executive said. Information security is a highly specialized area and the company manages to compete with other companies and even countries, he noted.

"We are the largest operator in Russia at present, we are in cyberwar every day and it enabled us to accumulate huge experience and create unique solutions over three years, which we are selling now in Southeast Asia and in Africa," Oseevsky said.