Russia receives signals from other states about their desire to restore ties — Deputy PM

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow is receiving signals from other countries, including unfriendly to Russia, about their desire to restore contacts and return to more normal relations, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Responding to a question about negotiations regarding Russia's agricultural exports, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that some countries are "very cautious" with regard to disclosing information about such contacts.

"But feeling the changes that are taking place, they also understand that the level of uncertainty that was typical for some economies and individual markets must be reduced. They are trying to re-establish contacts with us, hinting at their desire to return to more normal relations. This even applies to unfriendly countries. Of course, we react to this and make our position on this matter clear," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Russia is a leading country in agricultural exports.

"As you know, we have had a very good grain harvest this year, and our export capacity is very high, so we are always interested in supplying our food products to any market. We are capable of doing it, and in this sense, we are reliable partners," Overchuk said.

A Russian delegation led by Overchuk arrived in South Korea’s Gyeongju on Wednesday to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The APEC high-and top-level week is taking place on October 27 - November 1. The summit is scheduled to take place on October 31 and November 1, with two plenary sessions. A final declaration is expected to be adopted on the outcomes of the meeting.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is an intergovernmental dialogue forum, established in 1989 and uniting 21 economies, including Russia, which joined in 1998. Its main goal is facilitating stable economic growth and deepening regional integration.