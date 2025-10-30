Digital ruble used in capital construction financing — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is implementing a pilot project on the use of the digital ruble in capital construction financing, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said when speaking at the plenary session in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"The digital ruble will provide an opportunity to trace in the budget that the money is spent exactly for equipment procurement or construction work. By the way, we are already implementing a pilot project on capital construction," she said.

The digital ruble in general makes it possible to track target spending of budget funds, Nabiullina stressed.