Russia offers Asia Pacific partners opportunities for cooperation via transport corridors

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, October 30. /TASS/. Russia offers its partners in the Asia Pacific region broad opportunities for building "transport bridges" between their economies through the Northern Sea Route and the North-South and East-West corridors, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

He recalled that the Russian delegation to the summit is led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. "He repeatedly stressed the need for building bridges in the economy as a basic condition for growth and prosperity in the Asia Pacific region. The implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative for building the Great Eurasian Partnership by means of harmonizing regulatory requirements, establishing a network of free trade agreements and transport and logistics routes gives a strong impetus to efforts on this track," he said.

"In this context, our country offers wide opportunities on the basis of the Northern Sea Route, and North-South and East-West transport routs," he added.