Retail trade turnover in Russia rises 1.8% in September

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Retail trade turnover in Russia increased by 1.8% in September 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, reaching 5.17 trillion rubles ($64.87 bln). Over January-September, turnover grew by 2.1% year-on-year, totaling 44.6 trillion rubles ($559.36 bln), according to the estimates of the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In September, 96.4% of retail turnover was generated by trading organizations and individual entrepreneurs operating outside markets. Retail markets and fairs accounted for 3.6% (compared with 96% and 4%, respectively, in September 2024).

According to the statistics, in September 2025, food products, including beverages, and tobacco accounted for 46.7% of retail turnover, while non-food goods made up 53.3% (compared with 45.8% and 54.2%, respectively, in September 2024).