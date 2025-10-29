Russia delivered agricultural products amounting to $2.4 bln in 9M 2025

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports to Turkey totaled about $2.4 bln in January - September 2025, head of the Agroexport Federal Center Ilya Ilyushin told TASS.

"Russia delivered agricultural products in the amount of about $2.4 bln to Turkey over nine months of 2025. Grain crops and oils and fats are among the leaders. Dynamics shows steady growth: Russian exports to Turkey increased by 85% from 2018 to 2024 and reached record high $5 bln in 2022," Ilyushin said.

Sunflower oil exports was the main driver in 2025, he noted. Deliveries climbed above 740,000 metric tons to the amount over $840 mln, which is 24% above the last-year indicator in physical terms and 70% higher in value terms.

Oil cakes and oil meals continue holding a sizable share in exports during January - September 2025, about 8% of total export revenues. "Grain crops, wheat, corn, barley, buckwheat and others, are the stable export segment in 2025. Their share accounts for about 31% in expert revenues. Furthermore, wheat and corn bran enjoy demand - almost $238 mln over nine months of 2025, which is 37% more than a year earlier" Ilyushin noted.

Pulse crops also do not lose their popularity, he said. Russia exported peas, chickpeas and lentils to Turkey to the amount over $180 mln from January to September 2025, the official said.

"Russia and Turkey at present continue developing mutually beneficial supplies and strengthen positions in the food security sphere, opening new opportunities for the business of two countries," Ilyushin stressed.