Global economy may slip to recession — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The new tariff policy of the United States and trade wars caused by it may lead the economy of the world into a global recession, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

"Trade wars existed always but in different forms. Concerning the current situation, the scales of consequences of the US tariff policy for the multilateral trade system will also depend in many aspects on the nature and the scope of measures taken by the US trade partners, including within the framework of bilateral deals with Washington," the diplomat said.

"All that may eventually lead to a global recession," Zakharova noted.

"Serious risks arise in connection with the potential decisions of countries on granting exclusive preferences for American goods," the diplomat said. "It will promote further spread of discriminating practices, since tariff cuts for US goods alone will create artificial competitive advantages for them as compared to goods of the countries and thereby run counter to WTO norms," she noted.

"It cannot be excluded that WTO members will start significantly increasing their customs tariffs and proactively use special protecting measures in an attempt to safeguard against the 'overflow' of goods isolated by high tariffs from the US market," Zakharova said. "As a result, international trade volumes will decline; global inflation will grow because of restructuring of production and logistical chains and changes in the geography of commodity flows," she added.