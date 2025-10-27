ASEAN countries show interest in Northern Sea Route — Russian deputy PM

KUALA LUMPUR, October 27. /TASS/. ASEAN member-nations show high interest in the Northern Sea Route, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"ASEAN countries take high interest in the Northern Sea Route," Overchuk said. "We also make counterparts familiar with our initiatives on development of our Far East. We talked about how we plan to develop the Northern Sea Route. We spoke about advantages of the Northern Sea route and that now it is the shortest and a convenient route for exports of ASEAN products to the West. Certainly, we put forward all these issues," he noted. "This is a new course of developments for many countries," the deputy prime minister added.

Moscow is making its counterparts and partners familiar with initiatives that are being implemented in Russia, with its investments, including investments in the infrastructure of the Northern Sea Route, creation of the nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet and modern security systems, Overchuk noted.

"This is a very complex issue, a challenging technological issue, but it is solvable. More than 37 mln metric tons of cargo were already carried along the Northern Sea Route last year, and this figure is growing on and on," he added.