New US sanctions not affecting Russian oil exports materially — Reuters

LONDON, October 27. /TASS/. New sanctions of the US administration against Russian oil producers will hardly lead to a significant drop in Russian oil exports, Reuters reports.

Despite the initial rise in Brent oil prices by 8.9% after the announcement of restrictive measures, the market quickly adapted to conditions, the news agency says. Rosneft and Lukoil, the two top oil producers in Russia, account for about 5% of total global oil production or 5.3 mln barrels per day, with about 3.5 mln barrels daily exported. Any potential disruptions in Russian oil suppliers will be short-term and at a limited scale, analysts believe.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Rosneft, Lukoil and 34 their subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.