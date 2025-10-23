Shares of oil and gas companies decline on Moscow Exchange amid new sanctions

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Shares of Russian oil and gas companies are showing a 2-3% decline at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday amid the announcement of new EU and US sanctions against Russia.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, Lukoil shares were down 3.46% to 5,842.5 rubles ($71.97) per share, Rosneft shares fell 3.45% to 388.1 rubles ($4.78), Russneft shares declined 3.17% to 94.75 rubles ($1.17), Novatek shares were down 2.19% to 1,060.6 rubles ($13.07), and Gazprom shares fell 2.16% to 116.57 rubles ($1.44) per share.

By 10:30 a.m. Moscow time, Lukoil shares stood at 5,850.5 rubles ($72.06) per share (-3.33%), Rosneft shares traded at 390.1 rubles ($4.81) (-2.95%), Russneft shares were at 95.1 rubles ($1.17) (-2.81%), Novatek shares declined 1.6% to 1,067 rubles ($13.14), and Gazprom shares dropped 1.66% to 117.16 rubles ($1.44) per share.

About the sanctions

Earlier, the European Union officially approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes a ban on European countries purchasing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). The EU also imposed sanctions on more than 100 tankers transporting Russian oil.

On the evening of October 22, 2025, the US Department of the Treasury announced new anti-Russian restrictions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as their subsidiaries. The department added that the sanctions do not apply to these companies’ transactions with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and Tengizchevroil.