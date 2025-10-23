Russian stock market declines at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing a decline at the start of the main trading session, with the RTS index falling below 1,000 points at the opening for the first time since October 15, 2025. The yuan exchange rate is rising in early trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 3.51%, to 2,559.83 and 987.57 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 7.6 kopecks, reaching 11.45 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its decline to 2,571.26 points (-3.05%), while the RTS index stood at 991.99 points (-3.08%). At the same time, the yuan’s growth slowed to 11.39 rubles (+1.6 kopecks).