Global electricity consumption to grow twofold in 2050 - Novak

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Global power consumption may grow by a factor of two by 2050 mainly on account of turbid development of datacenters and digitalization processes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Soloviev Live television.

"The majority of experts concurs that energy consumption in the world will grow by 20% approximately against the current figure by 2050. Electricity consumption may grow significantly at the same time, by two times," Novak said. Digitalization and development of datacenters will the main drivers, he noted.

Large-scale construction of electric power installations is expected globally in this connection.

It is critical at present to create conditions for development of electric power infrastructure that will support the demand for electricity in such volume, the deputy prime minister said. This refers to construction of new power plants and development of grid facilities.

Construction of gas-fired and hydropower plants will continue globally and the share of nuclear power will increase, Novak said. Renewable energy sources will continue making their input.