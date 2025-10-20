Russian LNG supplies to China down 16% in January-September to 4.99 mln tons

BEIJING, October 20. /TASS/. LNG supplies from Russia to China fell by 16.6% in January-September year-on-year to 4.99 mln tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

In value terms, China’s LNG imports from Russia decreased by 20.1% in the reporting period to $2.83 bln, according to figures released. Russia is the third-biggest LNG supplier to China after Australia (15.21 mln tons, down by 21.7%), and Qatar (14.18 mln tons, up by 8.6%).

In September, Russian LNG deliveries to China increased sharply compared to August, by 43.8% to 975,500 tons. In value terms, they increased by 25.5% to $478.2 mln.

According to data provided by the General Administration of Customs, China imported 76.64 mln tons of LNG in 2024, which is 8% higher than in 2023. Russian deliveries amounted to 8.3 mln tons, up by 3.3% in annual terms.