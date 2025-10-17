Bank client funds rise by 0.6% in September after 1.3% growth in August — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Client funds held in Russian banks increased by 0.6% in September, following a 1.3% rise in August, according to materials published by the Bank of Russia.

"The growth of client funds amounted to 0.6% after a 1.3% increase in August. The main driver was a rise in foreign currency balances of corporate clients (+1.1 trillion rubles in ruble equivalent, +10.7%), while ruble-denominated balances declined (-0.4 trillion rubles, -0.9%)," the regulator’s report stated.

Overall, corporate client funds rose by 1%, increasing by 0.6 trillion rubles ($7.4 bln) to reach 60.3 trillion rubles ($746.1 bln). This growth was slower than in August (+2.6%).

Household deposits grew by 0.1% from August, or 0.1 trillion rubles ($1.2 bln), reaching 62.7 trillion rubles ($774.8 bln) in September. Ruble-denominated deposits increased by 0.1% (+34 bln rubles - $420.5 mln), while foreign currency deposits in ruble terms grew by 1% (+33 bln rubles - $408.3 mln).