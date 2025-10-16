Russia aims to secure coal for 100 years, oil for 50 years, gas for 70 years - Novak

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is setting the goal of ensuring continuous supplies of coal for 100 years, oil for 50 years, and gas for 70 years, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a speech at Russian Energy Week.

"We must ensure timely geological exploration and bring new regions into production. The target is to maintain a supply of oil for 50 years, gas for at least 70 years, and coal for at least 100 years, although current reserves exceed these levels. These parameters are incorporated into the Energy Strategy through 2050," he said.

According to Novak, Russia needs to ensure the annual replenishment of hydrocarbon reserves at least equal to what is supplied for export and the domestic market.

