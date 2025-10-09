Russia’s 2025 wheat harvest expected to reach 90 mln tonnes — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat harvest in 2025 is expected to total 90 mln tonnes, while the legume harvest will reach 7.1 mln tonnes, according to a presentation by Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Andrey Razin.

His presentation also noted that this year’s barley harvest is projected at 19.5 mln tonnes, oilseeds at 31.7 mln tonnes, including 17.5 mln tonnes of sunflower, 7.8 mln tonnes of soybeans, and 5.4 mln tonnes of rapeseed.

Meanwhile, the sugar beet harvest this year is forecast at 48.1 mln tonnes, potatoes in the organized sector at 7.6 mln tonnes, vegetables at 7.6 mln tonnes, and fruits and berries at 2.1 mln tonnes.