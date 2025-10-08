Digitalization level to grow in Russian agribusiness — PM

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The digitalization level in the Russian agricultural sector will grow and lead to a systemic transformation in many areas, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"I would like to stress what is obvious for everyone - the digitalization level in the agricultural sector will only grow. This will lead to a systemic transformation in many areas, manufacturing processes and trades," Mishustin stressed.

It opens unique opportunities for self-realization in science, business and public administration, he noted.