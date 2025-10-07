Tourist flow to Russia increased by 5.5% year-on-year in January-August — prime minister

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Tourist flow to Russia increased by 5.5% year-on-year in January-August of 2025, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at a strategic session on tourism development in the country.

"We are observing steady positive trends in tourist flow, not only domestic but, crucially, inbound as well. Overall, over 90 million trips were made last year. And in the first eight months of this year, the growth was almost 5.5%," he said.

The prime minister added that Russian authorities aim to increase the tourism industry's share of the gross domestic product to 5% over the next five years. Last year, this share was just under 3%.