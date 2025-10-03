Sales of new passenger cars in Russia down 18.7% in September to 122,700 units

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia fell by 18.7% in September 2025 year-on-year to 122,700 units. The share of Lada exceeded 21% of the entire market in the period, according to research by Autostat analytical agency (obtained by TASS).

"According to the Autostat agency, 122,659 new passenger cars were sold in the country this September, which is 18.7% lower than in the same month of 2024," the agency said.

Sales of Lada brand at the beginning of fall accounted for more than 21% of total sales reaching 26,400 units, according to research. Lada's share exceeded 23% a year ago, according to Autostat.

Among top five brands were also Haval (16,700 cars sold), Geely (9,700 units), Belgee (8,300 units), and Chery (8,020 cars).

In the first nine months of this year, 895,900 new passenger cars were sold in Russia, which is 22.4% lower than in January-September of the previous year.