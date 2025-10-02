International partnership enables Russia to bring new technologies to construction market

YEKATERINBURG, October 2. /TASS/. Contacts with India, China, and South American countries enable Russia to introduce new technologies to its construction market, Anton Moroz, Vice President of the National Association of Builders (Nostroy) said at the 12th International Construction Forum and Exhibition 100+ TechnoBuild.

"Our association has established contacts with manufacturers and construction associations in India, China, and South American countries, which allows us to apply and introduce new materials and technologies to the Russian market. This doesn't mean we should rely solely on this tool—the priority is to develop domestic industry. However, there is an understanding that our colleagues, especially those from Asian countries, have advantages in terms of financial support and the absence of sanctions, and can produce building materials and technologies more affordably than it is currently being done in our country," he said.

According to Moroz, the issue of logistics comes to the fore, but the Russian government is successfully tackling it.

"As part of the government delegation, we regularly visit these countries and can confirm that their technologies and materials are applicable in Russia," he noted.

As the representative of Nostroy told TASS, the association is working with colleagues from Asian and South American countries to include their products in the import substitution catalog and in the register of bona fide manufacturers and suppliers of building materials and products with quality assurance through laboratory testing. The association also collaborates with its international counterparts through joint government working groups together with the Russian Construction Ministry.

The 12th International Construction Forum and Exhibition 100+ TechnoBuild is underway in Yekaterinburg from September 30 to October 3. The business program includes over 200 sessions and 13 specialized forums. There will be a two-day marathon for realtors, "100+ Real Estate," and a large-scale architectural marathon. The exhibition will feature stands and art installations from manufacturers and suppliers of materials, technologies, and equipment, as well as companies representing BIM design and digital technologies, development and architecture, and interior design.