Russia plans to increase gas supplies to China from the Arctic LNG 2, Sakhalin-2 projects

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase gas supplies to China not only via pipelines, but also in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic LNG 2 and Sakhalin-2 plants, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"Russia also plans to increase supplies of not only pipeline but also liquefied natural gas to China, particularly from the Arctic LNG 2 and Sakhalin-2 projects. Here we are making very significant progress together. Therefore, the prospects for energy cooperation between Russia, India, and China are very good," he said.

Tsivilyov reiterated that China is a long-standing partner of Russia. He recalled that the Power of Siberia export gas pipeline project is currently being effectively implemented, reaching an annualized daily supply volume of 38 billion cubic meters in December of last year.

The two countries also have reached agreements to increase supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline, while infrastructure is being built for the Far Eastern gas supply route, which will be operational in 2027. At the SCO leaders' meeting in China in early September, a binding memorandum on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and a transit gas pipeline through Mongolia was signed.