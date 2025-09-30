Russian stock indices rising on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with the upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.02% to 2,684.6 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 0.33% to 1,023.75 points. The yuan lost two kopecks to 11.51 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was declining on Tuesday. Several attempts to buy out the dip failed and the benchmark managed to feel support only near two-month minima of about 2,650 points. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the ban on supplies of Russian LNG and tough measures ion the sphere of energy, financial services and trade are planned to be added to the 19th package of sanctions. The United States threaten key importers of Russian oil and gas with tariffs. The adverse market situation was added to geopolitical negative news - oil prices declined and the ruble strengthened against the yuan and the dollar," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,625 - 2,755 points tomorrow. Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,650-2,750 points on October 1.