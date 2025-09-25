Putin considers it necessary to develop modern models for financing NPP construction

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Modern models for financing the construction of nuclear power plants (NPPs) need to be developed, with international organizations involved as well, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I believe it is necessary to develop modern models for financing the construction of nuclear power plants and to involve international financial institutions and development banks in such projects," he said at the World Atomic Week international forum.

The construction of nuclear power plants requires significant resources, which means risks and benefits must be balanced between the main participants in such projects, namely states, investors, and consumers, Putin noted. "I would like to add in this regard that earlier this year the New Development Bank created by BRICS countries confirmed its readiness to finance nuclear projects. Whereas at the end of last year, at Russia's initiative, a mechanism for coordinating the efforts of BRICS countries was created, a platform on nuclear energy," he concluded.