Global economy has adapted to current challenges — Russia’s Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry believes that the global economy has adapted to the current challenges, including to the trade war situation, and expects its growth, the ministry’s spokesperson told reporters.

"We see that after all the global agencies got scared in April and sharply began to reduce their global economic growth figures, the era of trade wars has frightened everyone, but overall, the global economy has adapted," he noted.

"We are considering [in our macroeconomic forecast] that global economic growth will continue. Risks certainly remain, but we assume that the situation has stabilized," he added.