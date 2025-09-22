Russia to deepen cooperation with Belarus, China in microelectronics — PM Mishustin

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, September 22. /TASS/. Russia will continue to strengthen cooperation with Belarus and China in the field of microelectronics, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a plenary session of Russia’s Microelectronics Forum.

"Today, I would like to specifically welcome my colleagues from the People's Republic of China and Belarus, with whom we are implementing a number of mutually beneficial projects both in the field of electronics and in other priority areas. And, of course, we will continue to deepen this cooperation," he said.

Russia is open to expanding international cooperation in many technological areas, the premier noted. "We invite friendly states to pool their research potential and production capabilities to effectively leverage each other's strengths and jointly promote large-scale practical initiatives in the interests of our citizens," he said.

Microelectronics is a strategic area that is also key to strengthening the country's technological sovereignty, Mishustin added. "It impacts literally every aspect of people's lives," he said.

"Our annual event [Russian Forum Microelectronics 2025] has already become the main platform for dialogue between developers, manufacturers, integrators, and customers of innovative solutions and products," the prime minister concluded.

