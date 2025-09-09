Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices went up at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan exchange rate is also growing at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices increased by 0.27% to 2,929.57 points and 1,120.82 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate grew by 6.4 kopecks to 11.658 rubles.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices slowed their growth to 0.23% and were at 2,928.23 points and 1,120.31 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate slowed its growth to 11.6555 rubles (+6.15 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) grew by 0.17% at the opening of the morning trading session.

Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.