Production of rare, rare earth metals in Russia to grow to $1.2 bln by 2030 — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The volume of production of rare and rare earth metals in Russia will increase almost 3.5-fold, from 29 bln rubles to 100 bln rubles ($1.2 bln), by 2030 within the framework of the federal project devoted to the development of the rare and rare earth metals industry, according to the presentation by Konstantin Fyodorov, the Industry and Trade Ministry’s department deputy head presented during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

It is suggested that ten import-substituting production facilities for critical products, in the development and production of which the most important science-intensive technologies are used, will be created.

The share of imports of raw materials and materials from rare and rare earth metals in the volume of consumption is expected to decrease to 48%, according to the presentation.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.